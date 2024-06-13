Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,404,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937,500 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners accounts for about 28.9% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.25% of Green Brick Partners worth $592,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

GRBK stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 96,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,518. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.