Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Greenfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of GFR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 18,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,077. Greenfire Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Greenfire Resources alerts:

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenfire Resources

About Greenfire Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC lifted its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 5,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 53,539 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.