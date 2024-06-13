Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.
Greenfire Resources Price Performance
Shares of GFR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 18,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,077. Greenfire Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.09 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenfire Resources
About Greenfire Resources
Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenfire Resources
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Greenfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.