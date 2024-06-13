Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,623 shares during the period. Lifecore Biomedical accounts for approximately 6.6% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 7.81% of Lifecore Biomedical worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 244.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 2,311.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 259,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 138,930 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFCR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,862. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

