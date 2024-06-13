Greenlight Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 1.7% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of First Citizens BancShares worth $35,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $14.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,648.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,751. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,181.71 and a one year high of $1,810.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,684.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,557.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.