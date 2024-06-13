Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $73.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,280 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.6% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $73,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $212.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,070. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.52.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

