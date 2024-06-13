Greenlight Capital Inc. Makes New $17.10 Million Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 185,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,098,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.65. 77,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,583. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

