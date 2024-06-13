Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC Purchases 59,915 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares during the period. Procore Technologies accounts for 10.9% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,130,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,746,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCOR. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,120.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $117,370.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,120.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,731 shares of company stock worth $21,342,316. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCOR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 96,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 0.76. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

