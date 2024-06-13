Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Makes New $295,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,438,915. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

