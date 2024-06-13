Gregory Orenstein Sells 7,943 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $239,481.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Thursday, May 2nd, Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $156,519.30.

On Monday, April 8th, Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $82,928.10.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 615,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.84, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in nCino by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its position in nCino by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.