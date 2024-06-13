Gregory Orenstein Sells 7,943 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $239,481.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $156,519.30.
- On Monday, April 8th, Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $82,928.10.
nCino Price Performance
Shares of NCNO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 615,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.84, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $37.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in nCino by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its position in nCino by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
