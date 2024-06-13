Greytown Advisors Inc. Invests $269,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,457 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 776,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of -385.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

