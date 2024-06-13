Greytown Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 0.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.39. 235,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,363. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.