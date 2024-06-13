Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 12,232 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter worth $245,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 79,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 37.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 124,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,826. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -143.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

