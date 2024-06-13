Grizzlyrock Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,990,247 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,990,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,467,000. Ferroglobe accounts for 14.6% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Ferroglobe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 12,965.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 781,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.89. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Ferroglobe Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

