Grizzlyrock Capital LLC Takes $6.66 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 712,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000. Magnite makes up 5.0% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned about 0.52% of Magnite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 941,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,863. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,134. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

