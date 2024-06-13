Groupama Asset Managment Buys New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,953 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,809 shares of company stock worth $40,152,448. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded down $5.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,498. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.84.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

