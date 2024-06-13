Groupama Asset Managment Invests $12.64 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,849,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,308,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14. The company has a market capitalization of $257.40 billion, a PE ratio of 232.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

