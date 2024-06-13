Groupama Asset Managment Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 206,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,548,000. American Tower comprises 1.0% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.02. The stock had a trading volume of 477,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,528. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.90 and its 200 day moving average is $196.15.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

