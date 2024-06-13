Groupama Asset Managment Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,396,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,019,000. Teck Resources comprises approximately 1.3% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 858,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,365. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

