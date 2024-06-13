Groupama Asset Managment Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 678,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,552,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. 15,977,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,464,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

