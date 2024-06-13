GRS Advisors LLC Buys 231,023 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 2,050.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for about 3.4% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $20,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,402,000 after acquiring an additional 116,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

Shares of VAC traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 85,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

