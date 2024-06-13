GRS Advisors LLC Increases Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,987 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group makes up about 4.4% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of DigitalBridge Group worth $26,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,651,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 941,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 640,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 532,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 3.1 %

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 240,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,469. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

