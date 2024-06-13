Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $177.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,272,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.85. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $182.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

