Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $496.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,853. The company has a market cap of $450.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $500.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.96 and its 200-day moving average is $459.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

