Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VIG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,091. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $184.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.54. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.