Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock remained flat at $54.82 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,721 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

