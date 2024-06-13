Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 1,599 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned 0.07% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.54. 71,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

