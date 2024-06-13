Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.9% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.00. 24,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.14. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

