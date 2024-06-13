Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 71 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $183.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,212. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

