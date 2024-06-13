Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

