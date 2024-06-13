Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.10. 111,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

