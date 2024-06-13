Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $59,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 208,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,298,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,254.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 26,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,508,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,853,000 after purchasing an additional 59,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.86. 1,912,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,011,801. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $433.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.