Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MIND C.T.I. were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MNDO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,104. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.78.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.55%.

(Free Report)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.