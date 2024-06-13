Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.19. The stock had a trading volume of 374,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,647. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

