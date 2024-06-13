Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,494. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.