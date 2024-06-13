Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,494. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.
