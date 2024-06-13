Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

NYSE GBAB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 3,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

