GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000786 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000674 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

