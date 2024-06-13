HAP Trading LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 148.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,736 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 64,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of BMA traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.46. 235,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Banco Macro S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.742 per share. This represents a $20.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.94%. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

