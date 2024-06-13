Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after acquiring an additional 83,416 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,840,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 173,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock traded down $12.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.88. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.54, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

