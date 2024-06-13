Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 67.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $370.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.01. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

