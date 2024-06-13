Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $266.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.06 and a 200 day moving average of $281.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

