Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 63,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $100.77.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

