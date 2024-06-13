Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Takes Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. GFL Environmental makes up 0.9% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 19.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,811,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $40.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

