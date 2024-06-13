HarbourVest Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 157,203 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $27,341,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 9.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Coinbase Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,933 shares of company stock worth $91,087,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $256.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 3.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

