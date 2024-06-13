Harding Loevner LP Buys Shares of 166,388 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 166,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,200,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $404,000. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 322,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

