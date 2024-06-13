Harding Loevner LP Has $362.15 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 2.0% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $362,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,248,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company stock opened at $370.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

