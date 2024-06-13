Harding Loevner LP Sells 1,001,226 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Harding Loevner LP cut its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,670,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,001,226 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.09% of Itaú Unibanco worth $60,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,083,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period.

ITUB stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. Research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

