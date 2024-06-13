Harding Loevner LP Sells 114,939 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114,939 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for approximately 4.8% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.46% of SAP worth $855,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

SAP stock opened at $195.87 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

