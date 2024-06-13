Harding Loevner LP Sells 13,563 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,611 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $151,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after acquiring an additional 682,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,814,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $813,129,000 after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $235.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $238.40. The stock has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

