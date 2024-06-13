Harding Loevner LP Sells 64,441 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Harding Loevner LP cut its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,441 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $114,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 874,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,571 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 463,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 161,624 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 47,788 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

TLK opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.1116 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

