Harris Associates L P Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harris Associates L P lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,317 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Workday were worth $82,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 539,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,066,000 after buying an additional 131,706 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP boosted its stake in Workday by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Workday by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 25,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,508,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $210.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 513,042 shares of company stock valued at $133,424,815. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

